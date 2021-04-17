Quintana won't start Saturday against the Twins as scheduled, as the game has been postponed due to a potential COVID-19 outbreak for the Twins, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Twins have had at least one player test positive for coronavirus Saturday, so the league elected to cancel the contest until contact tracing can be completed. It's possible Quintana could start Sunday, as that game hasn't been canceled yet, but these situations have tended to lead to more than one postponement, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the next game wiped out as well.