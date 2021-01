Quintana agreed to a contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old made only four appearances in 2020 but had a 4.24 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 82 games for the Cubs over the past four years, and he'll now be reunited with former manager Joe Maddon in Los Angeles. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, it's a one-year, $8 million deal, and Quintana should slot into the middle of the Halos' starting rotation for 2021.