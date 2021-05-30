Quintana was removed from Sunday's start against the Athletics due to shoulder discomfort, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Quintana only lasted three innings Sunday, and he allowed two unearned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five. Manager Joe Maddon said after the game that Quintana will be examined to determine the extent of the issue. Quintana tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Mariners on Sunday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to pitch.