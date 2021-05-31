The Angels placed Quintana (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday.
While Quintana's inflamed left shoulder relegates him to the shelf, manager Joe Maddon said Patrick Sandoval is the most likely candidate to fill the lefty's spot in the six-man rotation, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Though Quintana has posted a career-best 13.4 K/9 over his nine starts, his command and control has disappeared in his age-32 campaign. Quintana sits on a 7.22 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 7.0 BB/9 through 33.2 innings.
