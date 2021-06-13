Quintana (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Monday and will embark upon a rehab assignment before rejoining the Angels, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

When Quintana resumed throwing a few days after going on the injured list May 31, there was optimism that he could return to the big club without needing a rehab assignment. However, the Angels are opting to proceed cautiously with the left-hander, and manager Joe Maddon commented Saturday that "there's no reason to fast-track it right now" with Quintana. Per Harris, the club is discussing where the veteran starter will slot into the rotation mix when he returns.