Quintana gave up four runs on five hits and three walks while fanning five across 3.1 innings against the Astros on Monday. He didn't factor into the decision.

Quintana didn't have his best stuff -- he tossed only 46 of his 86 pitches for strikes -- and was unable to get out of the fourth inning, but the bullpen picked him up and spared him the loss by allowing just two runs across 5.2 innings. It's been years since Quintana was relevant for fantasy as anything more than a streamer, and that doesn't appear likely to change this season. With the Angels utilizing a six-man rotation, his next start is scheduled for next Monday on the road against the Royals.