Quintana (shoulder) has been throwing from 90 feet recently, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Quintana was diagnosed with left shoulder inflammation after he underwent an MRI recently, but he's resumed a throwing program. A timetable for the left-hander's return hasn't yet been established, but Patrick Sandoval will take his place in the starting rotation.
