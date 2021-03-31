Quintana tossed five innings in Tuesday's exhibition contest against the Dodgers, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Quintana struggled to keep the ball in the park in the loss, yielding a pair of home runs to Mookie Betts and four long balls overall. He threw 95 pitches and racked up seven strikeouts, so it wasn't a futile effort despite the end result. Quintana has pitched well overall this spring and has secured a spot in the Angels' rotation. He is likely to make his first start of the regular season during Los Angeles' second series of the campaign, at home against Houston.