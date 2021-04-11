Quintana (0-1) took the loss against Toronto on Saturday, giving up seven runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out four.

Quintana's start was impacted by a number of external factors -- a nearly three-hour rain delay chief among those -- and he was stung by some bad fortune when a nearly 10-minute replay review went against him in the second inning. Still, there's little excuse for walking four batters without making it through the second frame or throwing only 33 of 61 pitches for strikes. Quintana had a promising spring but has started off with a pair of poor performances in the regular season, yielding nine earned runs over five combined innings. He'll try to right the ship Friday when he gets a home start against Minnesota.