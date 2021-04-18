Quintana will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 32-year-old was originally slated to start Saturday, but he's been bumped back a few days due to two postponements from the Twins' COVID-19 issues. Dylan Bundy will remain on schedule to start Monday while Shohei Ohtani (blister) returns from a two-week absence to pitch Tuesday. Quintana surrendered 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits with a 9:7 K:BB over five innings through his first two starts of 2021.