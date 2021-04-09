Quintana will make his second start of the season Saturday against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Quintana was originally projected to start Monday against the Royals, but he'll have his turn through the rotation bumped up due to the absence of Shohei Ohtani (blister). He was roughed up in his Angels debut, allowing four earned runs across 3.1 innings against the Astros.