Quintana will make his second start of the season Saturday against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Quintana was originally projected to start Monday against the Royals, but he'll have his turn through the rotation bumped up due to the absence of Shohei Ohtani (blister). He was roughed up in his Angels debut, allowing four earned runs across 3.1 innings against the Astros.
More News
-
Angels' Jose Quintana: No-decision Monday•
-
Angels' Jose Quintana: Roughed up in final spring start•
-
Angels' Jose Quintana: Dominating in Cactus League play•
-
Angels' Jose Quintana: Impresses in second spring start•
-
Angels' Jose Quintana: Joining Angels•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Not starting regular-season finale•