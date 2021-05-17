Quintana allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven in 4.1 innings in Sunday's win over the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Quintana has only lasted five innings in one of his first seven starts of the season, and he was forced to settle for a second straight no-decision Sunday. He only allowed one run in the first four innings Sunday but gave up four runs in the bottom of the fifth. The southpaw has posted an 8.53 ERA and 1.97 WHIP in 25.1 innings across his first seven starts of the season.