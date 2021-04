Quintana (0-2) took the loss Tuesday at Texas, going 3.1 innings and allowing five runs, six hits and two walks with two strikeouts as Los Angeles fell 6-1.

Quintana served up home runs to Nick Solak in the first and Joey Gallo in the third before allowing three straight base runners in the fourth which ended his day. He's now failed to complete four innings pitched in three of his four starts with Los Angeles.