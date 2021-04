Quintana and the Angels won't play the Twins on Sunday since the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's the second straight postponement in Los Angeles as the Twins conduct additional testing and contact tracing following multiple positive tests for COVID-19. Quintana figures to take the mound for the Angels on Monday against the Rangers, though the team has yet to officially announce its updated pitching plans.