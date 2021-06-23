Quintana struck out the side while allowing one hit in one inning of relief Tuesday against the Giants.

The left-hander made his first big-league appearance since May 30 after an IL stint due to a bout of left shoulder inflammation. Quintana allowed a one-out infield single but struck out each of the remaining batters he faced. The relief appearance was his first of the season, and he figures to continue working out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future while Patrick Sandoval remains in the starting rotation.