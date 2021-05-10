Quintana allowed one run on two hits and five walks while striking out six across four innings in the Angels' win over the Dodgers on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Quintana's only run allowed came on a Chris Taylor RBI-single in the second inning. The 32-year-old is off to the worst start of his career, supporting a 9.00 ERA and a gruesome 2.14 WHIP in 21 innings. He's allowed at least four earned runs in half of his starts and he's only pitched into the fifth inning once. His five walks allowed Sunday was a season high. Quintana could end up falling out of the rotation and into a bulk-inning relief role if this continues.