Angels' Jose Rodriguez: Contract selected by Halos
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 1, 2020
at
6:42 pm ET 1 min read
Rodriguez had his contract selected by the Angels on Saturday.
The 24-year-old had a 2.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 19.2 innings with the Angels last season, but he was removed from the 40-man roster in December. Rodriguez should fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.
