Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday.
The right-hander turned in 1.2 scoreless frames for the Angels back on Aug. 2, but he was subsequently optioned and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. Rodriguez is still only 24 years old, though he does not throw hard and clearly the team did not see him as close to developing into a viable bullpen piece.
