Angels' Jose Rodriguez: Moves back to Triple-A

The Angels optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Rodriguez's first stint in the big leagues lasted just one day, though he at least was able to make an appearance while he was up with the Angels. He recorded five outs in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles, giving up one hit and striking out two. Luke Bard was called up from Triple-A to replace Rodriguez on the active roster.

Our Latest Stories