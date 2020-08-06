Rodriguez was optioned to the Angels' alternate camp site Thursday.
This move comes as the Angels look to shave their roster down to 28. Rodriguez made just one appearance during his brief stint with the big club, allowing a pair of hits and a walk across 1.2 scoreless frames.
