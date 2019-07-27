Angels' Jose Rodriguez: Summoned to majors

Rodriguez had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Rodriguez will provide the Angels will bullpen coverage Saturday as the team is still recovering from Thursday's 16-inning loss to the Orioles. Prior to earning his first big-league promotion, the 23-year-old posted a combined 6.75 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 63:23 K:BB in 52 innings between Salt Lake and Double-A Mobile. Nick Tropeano was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.

Our Latest Stories