Rodriguez (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over two innings Sunday, striking out one batter and taking the loss against Houston.

Rodriguez allowed two homers to George Springer which accounted for all three runs he allowed. On the bright side, Houston scored 13 runs, so he wasn't the only Angels pitcher to get shelled Sunday. The rookie right-hander now owns a 3.24 ERA in 16.2 innings this season.