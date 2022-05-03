The Angels recalled Rojas from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
In a corresponding move, Jo Adell was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, which will allow him to play on an everyday basis in the minors. Meanwhile, Rojas gives the big club some more defensive versatility, as he has experience at three infield spots and in the corner outfield. Rojas will likely join Adell at Salt Lake as soon as utility man Matt Duffy (illness) is cleared to return from the COVID-19 injured list.