Triple-A Salt Lake placed Rojas on its COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Though he was optioned to Salt Lake on Friday, Rojas would have been a candidate to rejoin the Angels after infielder David Fletcher (hip) was placed on the injured list Sunday. However, Rojas' move to Salt Lake's COVID-19 IL will thwart those plans and prompt the Angels to bring Luis Rengifo up from Triple-A. The transaction also simultaneously opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Aaron Whitefield, whose contract was selected from Double-A Rocket City.