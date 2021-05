Rojas went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in a 9-8 victory over the Rangers on Wednesday.

In his first at-bat, Rojas singled to knock in a run. He later doubled in the fifth inning and was brought around to score. After a slow start to the campaign, the rookie shortstop has brought his batting average up to .204. Over his past six games, Rojas is slashing .353/.353/.706 with a home run, three doubles, three RBI and six runs.