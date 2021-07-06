Rojas went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Rojas launched a solo blast in the seventh to bring the Angels within two runs and had an opposite-field single in the ninth to make it 5-4 but the Angels ended up falling just short of completing the comeback. The 28-year-old is slashing just .213/.265/.409 with four homers, 10 RBI, 19 runs scored, two steals and an 8:36 BB:K over 136 plate appearances during his up-and-down time with the big-league club and should continue to hold a depth role while the Angels work to get some healthy bodies back.