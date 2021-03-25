Rojas' chances of breaking camp with the Angels appear high after the team optioned infielder Luis Rengifo on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The move to option Rengifo is a surprise as he was considered a safe bet to land one of the Angels' final roster spots. Franklin Barreto, who was initially considered Rengifo's primary competition for a utility role, is out 4-to-6 weeks with an elbow injury, opening the door for Rojas to claim a spot on the Opening Day roster. Rojas has not played beyond the rookie level in the minors but has impressed this spring with a .321/.487/.607 slash line, two home runs, six RBI and a 10:4 BB:K.