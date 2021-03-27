Rojas has been informed that he'll make the Angels' Opening Day roster, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rojas' chances of beginning the season in the majors improved when the Angels optioned Luis Rengifo on Wednesday, and manager Joe Maddon confirmed Saturday that Rojas will be on the team's Opening Day roster. Rojas will serve as a backup in the infield while Franklin Barreto (elbow) is sidelined, and he'll make his major-league debut once he appears in a regular season game.