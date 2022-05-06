site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jose Rojas: Sent back down
Rojas was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
He got into just one game during this latest stint in the majors. For the season, Rojas has a .130 average with zero home runs, zero steals and eight strikeouts in 23 at-bats.
