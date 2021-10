Rojas went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

Rojas took Seattle starter Chris Flexen deep to left in the fifth inning to tie the game at 1-1 but was removed in the seventh for a pinch hitter. The utility man is now just 2-for-26 over his last nine games and is slashing .212/.278/.406 on the season.