Rojas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run as Los Angeles fell 6-3 to Minnesota of game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Rojas led off the bottom of the first with a deep homer to right and performed decently in his other at-bats with a line out and long fly out despite not reaching base. He's only 3-for-19 over his last five games but will most likely remain in the lineup due to injuries on Los Angeles' infield.