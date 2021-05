Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Rojas will head to the bench after starting in each of the last six games (four in right field, one at second base and one at third base). The 28-year-old rookie is slashing an unremarkable .188/.243/.365 on the season, but he could still continue to see steady playing time due to the lack of appealing alternatives in a banged-up Angels outfield.