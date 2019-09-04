Rojas won't be called up to the Angels this season, Maria Torres of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Rojas put together a fantastic season with Triple-A Salt Lake, leading the Pacific Coast League with 107 RBI while clubbing 31 homers and 39 doubles and batting .293. An Anaheim native, Rojas was looked at as a potential feel-good September callup as a local product who was a 36th-round draft pick. He will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft in the offseason, so the organization must decide whether to add him to the 40-man roster or expose him to other clubs.