Siri went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two stolen bases in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Twins.

Siri did a little of everything Saturday. He has gone 7-for-18 (.389) over his last six games, a span that includes three multi-hit efforts. The outfielder is batting .237 with a .705 OPS, nine homers, nine steals, 30 RBI, 34 runs scored and 10 doubles across 232 plate appearances this season. Siri has seen more steady playing time as a fourth outfielder down the stretch, though he's still at risk of sitting against some right-handed pitchers.