Angels' Jose Siri: Giving way to Jose Lowe in CF

Siri is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Siri returned from the paternity list Saturday but has been left out of the lineup for the Angels' final two games of the weekend. Though he had been serving as the team's everyday outfielder in place of the injured Mike Trout (hamstring) prior to going on paternity leave, Siri may now have to play second fiddle at the position to Josh Lowe. Since being called up from Triple-A Salt lake when Siri was deactivated Wednesday, Lowe has gone 4-for-10 with a stolen base and a run.