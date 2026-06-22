Angels' Jose Siri: Picks up steal in win

Siri went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Athletics.

Siri continues to fill in for Mike Trout (hamstring) in center field. The theft was Siri's first of the season, but he has shown moderate speed in the past, logging at least 12 steals in three straight years from 2022-2024. He's rarely held a starting role with any team, and with Trout's absence likely to be on the shorter side, Siri will probably be back in a reserve role in a few weeks. He has hit well this season, batting .297 with an .883 OPS, four home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and three doubles over 73 plate appearances.