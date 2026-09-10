Siri went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-4 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Siri hit one of three Angels long balls Wednesday, belting a two-run shot to right-center field in the third inning. That snapped a 27-game homerless stretch for the veteran outfielder, who batted a meager .113 with an ugly 40.3 strikeout rate during the power drought. Siri seems to be in a platoon role in right field at the moment, as he's started each of Los Angeles' past two contests against lefty starters while sitting in each of the team's past two games against righty hurlers.