The Angels reinstated Soriano (abdomen) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Soriano landed on the injured list June 20 due to an infection in his abdomen, but he'll now return following a minimum-length stay to start against the Athletics. He could be under a pitch count during his first start back, but he'll still be in a position to succeed versus a weak Oakland offense. Andrew Wantz (elbow) was placed on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.