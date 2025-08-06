Angels' Jose Soriano: Allows seven runs in ninth loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soriano (7-9) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out four.
The right-hander cruised through three scoreless innings before unraveling in the fourth, giving up seven runs sparked by a two-run homer from Brandon Lowe. Soriano remains a mixed bag for fantasy managers -- while his 4.01 ERA over 137 innings and 24 starts doesn't properly align with his more favorable 3.55 FIP, his modest 7.8 K/9 and elevated 4.0 BB/9 dampen his overall appeal.
