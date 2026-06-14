Angels' Jose Soriano: Battles tight chest, sore leg

Soriano said after Saturday's 8-0 win over the Rays that he experienced chest tightness and sore legs during his start, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune reports.

After turning in a 5.28 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over his previous eight starts, Soriano was much sharper Saturday, striking out five while scattering three hits and two walks over five scoreless frames. He tossed just 76 pitches, however, with the Angels electing to cut his start short on account of the pair of injuries, which stemmed from him getting hit on the right side of the chest by a 98-mph line drive off the bat of Jonathan Aranda in the first inning. Though he was initially able to stay in the game, Soriano noted that his chest became tight between innings, and his legs became more sore as he attempted to put less stress on his chest while pitching. Manager Kurt Suzuki suggested that Soriano's removal was precautionary, so at this stage, the right-hander is expected to be ready to go for his next turn through the rotation Thursday versus the Athletics in Sacramento.