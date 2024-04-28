Soriano (0-4) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 1.2 innings while striking out one.

Soriano struggled right out of the gate, allowing two walks and a hit in the opening frame while also hitting Ryan Jeffers with a pitch. Things only got worse in the second when the right-hander beaned the leadoff man and managed to retire only two of the next six batters he faced before being relieved by Jose Suarez. It marked the shortest outing for Soriano this season and his third time allowing at least three runs in the campaign. He's also issued three or more walks in three consecutive starts.