Angels' Jose Soriano: Blanks Houston in Opening Day win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soriano (1-0) earned the win Thursday over the Astros, allowing two hits and four walks across six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.
It was an impressive showing for Soriano in his first career Opening Day start. The right-hander held Houston to just one hit through his first five innings en route to an eventual 3-0 victory. The 27-year-old Soriano will be tasked with anchoring the Angels' rotation this year after posting a 4.26 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 152:78 K:BB across 31 starts (169 innings) in 2025. He's currently lined up to face the Cubs on the road his next time out.
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