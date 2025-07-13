Soriano (6-7) allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Diamondbacks.

Soriano got through three innings with little trouble, but Arizona put together a four-run rally in the fourth, aided by an error. Over his last nine starts, Soriano has been operating on extremes -- he's given up five-plus runs four times, but his other five starts in that span have seen him surrender one run or fewer. That inconsistency is frustrating for fantasy managers, but the right-hander has been one of the Angels' more effective starters in the first half, posting a 3.90 ERA despite a 1.45 WHIP and 98:55 K:BB through 113 innings over 20 starts.