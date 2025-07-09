Soriano (6-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers, giving up five runs on three hits and five walks in four innings. He struck out four.

The fourth inning was a rather disastrous one for Soriano, who allowed five runs on three hits (two doubles) and three walks in this frame alone after throwing three hitless innings to begin his outing. The five walks set a season high as well. While Soriano has fired at least six frames while allowing one run or fewer in five of his last eight outings, he's now yielded at least five runs in the other three appearances during this span. With a rocky 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 95:52 K:BB through 108 innings for the year, he'll be hard to trust this weekend in a difficult assignment at home versus the Diamondbacks.