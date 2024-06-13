Soriano (4-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over eight-plus innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

This was the longest outing of Soriano's career, and it was a good one. He had plenty of run support early and pitched into the ninth inning, ending the start with 97 pitches (63 strikes). He's quickly becoming one of the Angels' most reliable starters, having covered at least six innings in five straight appearances. He's at a 3.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 60:28 K:BB through 72.1 innings over 14 appearances (12 starts) this year. The 25-year-old's strikeout numbers have taken a hit from where they were last year when he was a reliever, but there's still value in a pitcher that can eat innings. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Brewers.