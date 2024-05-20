Soriano (2-4) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 7.2 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Rangers.

Soriano gave up a solo home run to Corey Seager in the fourth inning, but that was it. The Angels rallied ahead in the seventh to help Soriano earn his second win in 10 appearances (eight starts) this year. The right-hander has given up just five runs over 23.2 innings across his four appearances in May while posting a 20:8 K:BB in that span. For the year, he's at a 3.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 43:22 K:BB through 46.1 innings. The walk rate remains a concern, but Soriano is showing improvement in that regard. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.