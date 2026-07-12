Angels' Jose Soriano: Fails to log strikeout in loss

Soriano (8-6) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while failing to record a strikeout over five innings as he took the loss versus the Twins on Sunday.

Soriano had logged at least two strikeouts in every outing this season prior to Sunday. He's found a little more success with limiting walks lately -- he's given up no more than two free passes in six of his last seven outings. However, he has just one quality start and has reached the six-inning mark only twice in that span. Soriano is at a 3.49 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 115:53 K:BB through 111 innings over 20 starts this season.