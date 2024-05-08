Soriano didn't factor in the decision Wednesday against the Pirates after he gave up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander blanked Pittsburgh through four frames but was unable to get through the fifth as he surrendered all four runs on three hits and two walks. Soriano has a 1-4 record but has pitched well at times this season with two quality starts, though he's also given up four runs in three of his seven outings. He has a 4.32 ERA and 32:17 K:BB across 33.1 innings and tentatively lines up to face the Cardinals early next week.