Angels' Jose Soriano: Fans six in no-decision

Soriano didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Athletics after allowing four runs on six hits and four walks across five innings. He struck out six.

Soriano was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball in the first weeks of the regular season and posted a 0.24 ERA in his first six starts. However, regression was inevitable, and it has hit him hard. Since the beginning of May, Soriano owns a 4.93 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across nine starts and 49.1 innings, allowing four or more runs four times. He has a 4.35 ERA in June while posting a subpar 20:15 K:BB, but he'll aim to bounce back in his next start, which is projected against the Orioles at home.