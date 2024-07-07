Soriano (4-7) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Cubs.

Soriano gave up two runs in the third inning and another in the fifth, and the Angels mustered just three hits to give him little support. He's allowed seven runs over nine innings across two starts since he returned from an abdominal infection. The right-hander is now at a 3.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 67:30 K:BB through 81.1 innings over 16 appearances (14 starts). After stretching out to 73 pitches Sunday, Soriano should be able to handle close to a full workload in his next start, which is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Mariners.